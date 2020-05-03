Iran’s supreme leader to deliver speech on International Quds Day

Speaking on Sunday, Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif announced the possibility of canceling this year’s International Quds Day rallies in capital Tehran due to the coronavirus pandemic, noting that Ayatollah Khamenei will deliver a speech on this year’s occasion.

He said due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council has been reviewing different options to commemorate this year’s International Quds Day.

“The cyberspace and social media are among the options that could be well utilized for marking the event,” he added.

Brigadier General Sharif said the final decisions will be announced later.

The International Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of Ramadan, is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with Palestinians. The International Quds Day has been held worldwide since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Iranian’s, along with people across the world, hold rallies every year to mark the occasion and reiterate their call for the liberation of Palestine from the Israeli regime’s occupation and to denounce Israel’s atrocities.

However, this year, the coronavirus pandemic has created hurdles for gatherings of such, forcing the officials to search for alternative options.