Representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Human issues are the main priority of the Supreme Authority

SHAFAQNA- “The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s advice is to give priority to humanitarian issues,” the representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani and the religious trustee of Astan Quds Hussaini (AS) expressed on Sunday.



On the sidelines of a visit to Al-Hayat Hospital, which is being built by Astan Quds Hussaini (AS) to receive Corona patients, Hujjatul-Islam Abdul Mahdi Karbalai said that the Grand Ayatollah Sistani prioritizes humanitarian issues, which is why Astan Hussaini has stopped many of its activities and projects and has dedicated its efforts to human resources, especially in the current crisis.



Noting that the current phase requires doubling efforts and using all facilities, Karbalaei said: “Astan Quds Hussaini (AS) has already implemented similar projects in Baghdad and Karbala, but Najaf Ashraf has its own privacy.”

Sheikh Karbalaei praised the efforts of health workers and medical staff, and added: “These efforts are being made in the current challenging and difficult situation, and their situation is similar to that of border guards fighting ISIS groups. Just as there is an enemy, here is also a vicious enemy who wants to kill people and paralyze public life. What medical staff and health workers do cannot be valued at any cost”. “The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa that it is hoped that these people will receive a great reward from God and simulating them as the fighters on the front lines of the war, will be sufficient for us,” he added.



Hujjatul-Islam Karbalaei along with Rezvan Al-Kandi, Director General of the Najaf Health Department and Director of the Al-Hakim Public Hospital, visited the Al-Hayat Hospital which is under construction by Astan Quds Hussaini (AS) in Najaf Ashraf and he was informed of the latest details. It has to be mentioned that the hospital has been prepared to treat Corona disease patients.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.