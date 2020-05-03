The holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), a place for charitable service in the days of Corona

Around 120 Razavi servants have kicked off a movement in Ramadan called “Campaign of Kindness”. They cooperate with one another to provide needy people with food packs at Iftar (fast breaking time) and early morning meals.

Reza Khakshour, representative of the 120-member team said: “These days the servants of Imam Reza (AS) serve Imam’s pilgrims at Hedayat court of the shrine with Iftar meals. This year, however, Iftar service at Hedayat courtyard was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak; therefore, Razavi servants decided to deliver charitable food packs to the poor families’ residence instead”.

Referring to the unconditional supports of Astan Quds Razavi, he said: “With respect to the order of Ayatollah Khamenei for launching a faithful assistance to support the needy and those affected by the coronavirus, the chief custodian of AQR in a strategic move allowed Razavi servants to do their activities in the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS)”.

Concluding his remarks, Khakshour said: “We are going to continue rendering these services up to the end of Ramadan”.

Also Mohammad Tavakkoli, the head of servants’ affairs of AQR said: “Hoj. Ahmad Marvi, the chief custodian of AQR made it clear in a meeting with servants at the beginning of Ramadan that offering services at Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine will not be stopped at all”.

Tavakkoli added: “Following cancellation of Iftar service at Hedayat courtyard, Razavi servants wanted to start their own projects personally. However, Hoj. Marvi managed the situation very well and synergized personal potentials of all servants and paved the way for realization of the Campaign of Kindness at Imam Khomeini (RA) portico”.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Tavakkoli said: “Food packs are distributed among based on list provided by AQR’s Deputy Office for Eradication of Poverty. “Families with disabled members or head of household in jail are priorities for receiving these packs. Food packs are distributed in a manner not to neglect the reverence of families at all.”

Majid Baghbani, another servant in the group, said: “The team is planning to distribute 50 thousand packs of food among poor families up to the end of Ramadan. Every day, over 1000 food packs, each containing 14 items, are disturbed among poor families in deprived areas of the city”.

Noting that Razavi servants have endowed themselves to Imam Reza (AS), Baghbani said: “What bothers us these days is the empty courtyards and porticos of the shrine; we try to overcome it by doing such charitable activities”.