What happens to fasting if a passenger returns to hometown before noon? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about fasting of a passenger.
Question: In what condition the fasting of a passenger who returns to hometown before noon is correct?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: If during the trip has not done any act which invalidates fasting, and returns before noon to a place where can see the walls of the town, or hears the sound of Adhan (call to prayers); the person’s fasting is correct.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
