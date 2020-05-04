https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/sayed-sistani-1-1.jpg 340 622 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-05-04 11:04:582020-05-04 11:07:30Can eye drops invalidate fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
Can eye drops invalidate fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about squeezing eye drops in the eyes.
Question: Can squeezing eye drops in the eyes invalidate fasting considering that some enter the mouth through tear duct, and sometimes can be tasted in the throat?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Eye drops do not make fasting invalidated, even though you can taste eye drops.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
