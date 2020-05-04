Date :Monday, May 4th, 2020 | Time : 11:04 |ID: 143835 | Print

Can eye drops invalidate fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about squeezing eye drops in the eyes.

Question: Can squeezing eye drops in the eyes invalidate fasting considering that some enter the mouth through tear duct, and sometimes can be tasted in the throat?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Eye drops do not make fasting invalidated, even though you can taste eye drops.

