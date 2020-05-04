Video: Dua Day 10 of Ramadan

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/F4518D00-91A9-4E81-8C5C-4DD19953C34B.jpeg 638 1125 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-04 12:32:312020-05-04 12:32:31Video: Dua Day 10 of Ramadan
SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 10 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.
بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم
اللهمّ اجْعلنی فیهِ من المُتوکّلین علیکَ واجْعلنی فیهِ من الفائِزینَ لَدَیْکَ واجْعلنی فیهِ من المُقَرّبینَ الیکَ بإحْسانِکَ یاغایَهَ الطّالِبین.
