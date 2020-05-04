Date :Monday, May 4th, 2020 | Time : 12:32 |ID: 143878 | Print

Video: Dua Day 10 of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 10 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم

اللهمّ اجْعلنی فیهِ من المُتوکّلین علیکَ واجْعلنی فیهِ من الفائِزینَ لَدَیْکَ واجْعلنی فیهِ من المُقَرّبینَ الیکَ بإحْسانِکَ یاغایَهَ الطّالِبین.

