Najaf’s Governor: We apologize for not being able to receive pilgrims on martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- “Luay al-Yassiry”, the governor of Najaf Ashraf, apologized to the pilgrims of the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S). “We apologize to the pilgrims who wanted to come to this holy shrine on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Ali (A.S) because we cannot welcome them,”Al-Yassiry said in a news conference.

He added: “Until the Corona crisis passes and the number of patients in Najaf Ashraf reaches zero, the current restrictions will be continued.” Noting that in the coming days, a security and preventive plan will be implemented in Najaf and three security posts will be set up on the borders between the four provinces of Al-Anbar, Najaf, Karbala and Al-Diwaniyah, The governor of Najaf said: “There is even coordination with Saudi Arabia to control the borders”.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.