Photo: Historical gathering of Najaf scholars in support of Palestine

SHAFAQNA- You can see a historical picture of the gathering of Najaf Ashraf scholars in support of Palestine.

According to Shafaqna, this picture is from 1973 in the courtyard of Najaf Alavi Shrine and with the presence of great authorities, scholars and commanders of Palestine:

From right to left, are Messrs:

1- Martyr Sheikh Mohammad Taghi Javaheri

2- Sayyid Ali Sistani

3- Martyr Sayyid Mohammad Baqir Sadr

4- Martyr Sayyid Nasrullah Mustanbat

5- Governor of Karbala

6- Sayyid Abolghasem Khoei, a seminary scholar

7- Sayyid Jamaluddin Khoei

