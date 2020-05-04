Date :Monday, May 4th, 2020 | Time : 22:44 |ID: 143921 | Print

Masjid al-Haram’s new Musalla disinfected 7 times daily

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The new Musalla in Masjid al-Haram is disinfected seven times a day.

Some 1,200 liters of disinfectants are used to sterilize the Musalla, known as Mukabbariya, according to alyaum.com website.

The walls, floors and ceilings are disinfected and carpets are washed constantly to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said.

The new Musalla, built in an area of 210 square meters, has recently been inaugurated.

In Masjid al-Haram, the holy Ka’aba, Hajar al-Aswad Black Stone, Rukn Yamani and Maqam Ibrahim (a stone associated with Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham)) are among the places sterilized every day.

 

 

