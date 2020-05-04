World knows Ayatollah Khamenei as ‘strategist’: FM Spokesman

“I do believe that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is one the most prominent politicians of the world and is a strategist,” he said in a televised interview on Saturday night. “The world admits that too.”

“He has a good knowledge of international relations, weakness of countries and even those of individuals and makes his decisions due to this knowledge,” Mousavi added.

The Iranian diplomat noted that in contrast to diplomats who may act conservatively, Ayatollah Khamenei, as Leader of the Revolution, clearly says what he means.