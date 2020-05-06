Global campaign to Fly the Flag in solidarity with Palestine for Quds Day 2020 +Photos

SHAFAQNA- This year Quds Day has taken a new form due to the Covid-19 lockdown, with an online global campaign in solidarity with Palestine.

For the first time in its history, this year’s Al-Quds Day will go online as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic. The forced cancellation of the annual marches and rallies around the world does not mean forgetting the Palestinians at this important time of the Islamic year.

The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini (RA), who designated the day in solidarity with Palestinians. Each year on the last Friday of Ramadan, millions of people pour out onto the streets of cities around the world to voice their support for Palestinians and to call for an end to the Zionist regime’s atrocities and occupation.

IHRC and other organizations are calling on people around the world to fly the Palestinian flag in solidarity with Palestine during the last 10 days of Ramadan.

Those interested can join the #FlyTheFlag campaign this Ramadan and attend the Online Rally for #AlQudsDay2020.

The idea is simple: Take a picture with the Palestine flag and share it on your social media with #FlyTheFlag and then nominate up to 5 other friends to do the same.

The list of supporting organisations for the #AlQudsDay2020 & #AlNakbaDay 2020 campaign from different places around the world to #FlyTheFlag for Palestine is growing day by day.

To mark the occasion this year, the Justice for Palestine Committee will be streaming messages from a wide array of community leaders, activists and public figures.

The online event will also include presentations reminding people of the Palestinians’ plight.

Shaykh Usama Abdulghani in a message encourages people to #FlyTheFlag for #Palestine on #Alqudsday2020.

Canadian Defenders for Human Rights (CD4HR), Firas Al Najm, shares a message of support for #FlyTheFlag and Quds Day 2020.

As the Coronavirus rips through countries everywhere, nowhere is the disease likely to be more keenly felt than in Palestine, particularly in Gaza where millions of people live cheek by jowl in one of the most densely populated places on earth.

Their suffering is amplified by Israel’s weaponisation of Covid-19 to prevent the entry of much needed medical equipment into Palestine and the passage of Palestinians across checkpoints to access health care in Israel or outside (watch the video at the end of the page for more information).