Video: Dua Day 11 of Ramadan
SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 11 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.
بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم
اللهمّ حَبّبْ الیّ فیهِ الإحْسانَ وکَرّهْ الیّ فیهِ الفُسوقَ والعِصْیانَ وحَرّمْ علیّ فیهِ السّخَطَ والنّیرانَ بِعَوْنِکَ یا غیاثَ المُسْتغیثین.
