What is the stressed tradition of infallibles (AS) for Iftari?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) always used to give dinner (and prepared Iftari) with meat to the people in the Month of Ramadhan, but he did not eat from that meat himself. When they finished eating, Imam (AS) used to recite sermon (Khotbah) for them, and preached them, and in his sermons used to say: Beware, the criterion for your affairs is the religion, and piety (Taqwa) is your protector, and politeness is your ornament, and tolerance is the protective castle for your dignity [1]. It is also narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: Any day that my grandfather Imam Sajjad (AS) was fasting he used to order to slaughter a sheep and divide the meat into pieces and cook them, and near the time for Iftar, he used to check them for the smell, and then he used to order to distribute the meat between the poor at their door steps until all the food was finished; then he used to do Iftar with bread and dates [2].

