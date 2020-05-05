What is the ruling on eating in public during Ramadhan in non-Islamic countries? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about eating in public in Ramadhan in non-Islamic countries.

Question: Is it different in non-Islamic countries or the Islamic countries for those who are excused from fasting to eat in public before Maghrib Adhan (call to prayer) in the Month of Ramadhan?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Eating (breaking fast) for those who are excused in the Islamic countries definitely is not allowed; and there is no problem in non-Islamic countries if it does not mean disrespecting Islam.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA