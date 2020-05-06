https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/331723_465.jpg 465 700 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-06 10:45:402020-05-06 10:45:40Photos: Establishment of a new field hospital for Corona patients in Mecca
Photos: Establishment of a new field hospital for Corona patients in Mecca
SHAFAQNA- The Mecca Health Department announced the establishment of a new field hospital to treat patients infected with the Coronavirus.
This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!