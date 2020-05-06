Date :Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 | Time : 10:45 |ID: 144049 | Print

Photos: Establishment of a new field hospital for Corona patients in Mecca

SHAFAQNA- The Mecca Health Department announced the establishment of a new field hospital to treat patients infected with the Coronavirus.

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

