Date :Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 | Time : 10:50 |ID: 144061 | Print

Photos: Eating Suhur with the sound of tambourine in Baghdad

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- “Mohammad Mohsen” and “Rid Ka’abi”, two Iraqi citizens in the city of Baghdad, are drumming in the neighborhoods at the dawn of the holy month of Ramadan so that the fasting people can wake up to eat Suhur.

This news is originally published by ABNA News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

You might also like
More than 1000 waste containers on the roads to Karbala
Iraqi Officials: There are attempts at "sedition" from "unidentified snipers" who shot police & protesters indiscriminately
Arbaeen pilgrims' security at Khosravi border will be provided by Hashd al-Shaabi
Iraq, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Daesh, Hashd al-Sha’abi Abdul-Mahdi: Iraqi armed forces ready to respond firmly to any aggression
Najaf: Iraq's city of bookshops in AFP report
Bomb attack kills 31 in Baghdad café
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *