Photos: Eating Suhur with the sound of tambourine in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- “Mohammad Mohsen” and “Rid Ka’abi”, two Iraqi citizens in the city of Baghdad, are drumming in the neighborhoods at the dawn of the holy month of Ramadan so that the fasting people can wake up to eat Suhur.
This news is originally published by ABNA News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
