Photos: The first mosque in Japan

SHAFAQNA- The first mosque in Japan, built in Kobe, is more than 90 years old.

One of the oldest mosques in East Asia is located in Japan and the city of Kobe.

The cornerstone of the mosque was laid in 1928 with the financial support of the Kobe Islamic Committee and was opened in 1935. The mosque was designed by Jan Josef Švagr, a Czech and former Slovak architect. During World War II and the bombarding of Japan’s cities, the mosque was considered as a safe haven for the people due to its strength and basement.

The mosque was confiscated in 1943 by the navy of the Japanese Empire. However, after World War II, the mosque continued to operate. In addition to World War, the mosque also survived the 1995 major earthquake. This mosque is located in one of the famous tourist areas of Kobe, which has many old buildings in the western style.

