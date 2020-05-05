Iran: religious sites reopen in low-risk areas
SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Religious sites reopened in 132 Iranian cities as the officials are easing restrictions that were aimed at containing the outbreak, according to Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Norouzpour, an official with the Endowments and Charity Affairs Organization of Iran.
Speaking to IRNA, Norouzpour said that easing of restrictions follows improvements of health conditions in these cities.
Religious sites had been closed since two months ago following the outbreak of the pandemic in Iran.
Norouzpour, however, noted that although the religious sites are open, the visitors need to observe health protocols.
He said that people can visit religious sites while practicing social distancing protocols.
People who go to religious sites should take with them everything they may need such as their own prayer books and Qurans to read, the official said.
All the visitors’ health conditions will be tested and anyone diagnosed to be contracted COVID-19, will undergo medical treatments, he added.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!