SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh (SA), known as Karimeh Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS), is the daughter of Imam Musa Kadhim (AS), the 7th Shia Imam.

She traveled to Iran to visit her brother, Imam Reza (AS), in Tus, now Mashhad. However, she passed away in the middle of the way due to an illness and was buried in Qom.