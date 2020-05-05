Spain to reopen mosques in phases

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Spanish government announced that it will allow reopening of mosques provided that health protocols are fully observed.

The government said mosques in the European country will reopen in phases, Youm7 website reported.

In the first phase, mosques will open on May 11 with one-third of their capacity.

The second phase of reopening will be on May 26 with mosques being allowed to host worshipers up to half of their capacity.

Keeping at least a 1.5-meter distance between worshippers, making sanitizers available in the entrances of mosques, sterilizing the building before and after prayers, and avoiding handshakes are among the preconditions the government has set for allowing mosques to reopen.

Spain has eased some restrictions introduced to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Classified a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the new virus, a respiratory disease known as COVID-19, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year.

It has infected more than 3.6 million people and killed over 252,000 globally.

Spain has confirmed 248,000 cases and 25,420 deaths from the disease as of Tuesday morning.