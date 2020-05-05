Shia Youth Foundation in India distribute food among needy + photos

The outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the world has infected a large number of people and killed thousands.

The people of India have been quarantined for more than 45 days.

In the current difficult situation, millions of poor and needy workers who survive on daily wages are in a critical situation.

In this situation, the cultural H.Ummul baneen s.a (HUB TRUST) of India, in cooperation with the members of the Foundation and the contributors, have prepared and distributed food kits and economic aid to the needy Shiites.

The trustee of the Foundation said: more than one thousand five hundred food kits and some cash have been delivered to the homes of the needy by the members and the volunteers of the Foundation.

“Maulana Salman Namdar Qommi” stated that InshaAllah

this humanitarian action of the Foundation continues until the end of the holy month of Ramadan in different parts of India,

The “Ummul baneen s.a (HUB TRUST) Cultural Foundation of India” was established in 2015 by an Indian scholar and cleric of Al-Mustafa University and some benevolent youth of Shia- including Maulana Salman Namdar, Brother Shabbir Jivani and Brother Ali Reza merchant has provided many cultural and welfare services in the regions of India.