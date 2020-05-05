Apostasy is Equal to Treason

Why does Islam not allow apostasy? Apostasy or irtidād in Islam is equal to treason.

The Western world limits treason to political and military terms. In the USA, treason consists “only in levying war against Americans, and in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.” However, sometimes even the Western world stretches the concept of political treason to include things which are non-politics or non-military matters.

For example, in England, treason includes violating the King’s consort, or raping the monarch’s eldest married daughter, as well as the sexual violation of the wife of the eldest son and heir. Even now, “polluting” the Royal bloodline or obscuring it is included in the definition of treason.5

Why has England included such non-political and non-military matters in treason? It has done so because the Royal family and the purity of its bloodline is one of the most significant parts of the British society and culture. In Islam, the concept of treason is not limited to political and military aspects; it also has a spiritual and cultural dimension to it. In the Islamic order of sacredness, Allah, then the Prophet, and then the Qur’ān occupy the highest positions.

Tawhid, nubuwwa, and qiyāmaform the constitution of Islam. Just as upholding and protecting the constitution of a country is sign of patriotism, and undermining it is a form of treason – in the same way open rejection of the fundamental beliefs of Islam by a Muslim is an act of treason.

Apostasy, i.e., the public declaration of rejecting the fundamentals of Islam, has also negative influence on the Muslim society; it is indeed a major fitna. And that is why Islam has prescribed harsh punishment for irtidād.

It must be emphasized that the irtidād that we are discussing here involves open rejection, without any force and with full realization of what one’s statements or actions imply. If a Muslim has a genuine doubt on an Islamic matter, that process of doubting does not automatically classify him as a murtad.

As long as he is still in state of doubt, the punishment of irtidād is suspended.6 A murtad must fully realize the implications of his open rejection and what it means–casting doubt on the truth and honesty of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as the Messenger of God.

The punishment prescribed by the shari`ah for apostasy is death.

Even the terms used by the shari`ah for apostates give the idea of treason to this whole phenomenon. “Murtad” means apostate. Murtad can be of two types: fitri and milli.

(1) “Murtad Fitri” means a person who is born of a Muslim parent and then he rejects Islam. “Fitrah” means creation. The term “murtad fitri” implies that the person has apostate from the faith in which he was born.