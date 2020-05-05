Date :Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 | Time : 21:45 |ID: 144168 | Print

Genealogy of Imam Ali bin Abi Taleb (as)

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA-

Amongst the descendants of Prophet Abraham / Ibrahim (as), Imam Ali (as) belonged to the line of Quraish.

Imam Ali bin Abi Taleb (as) the Commander of the Faithful (Amir al-Muminin) was the first cousin of Holy Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (saw).

His father is Abu Talib the son of Abdul Muttalib

The father of Holy Prophet Muhammad (P) is Abdullah son of Abdul Muttalib.

Abu Talib and Abdullah were brothers from the father Abdul Muttalib (who was called Shaybah) ibn Hashim.

source: http://www.ezsoftech.com/stories/

You might also like
A German National Took His Shahadah at The Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS)
Christains, Sunnis and Shias in Karbala for Arbaeen
Muslims Are the VICTIMS of “Between 82 and 97% of Terrorism-Related Fatalities”: US Government
BBC May Broadcast Muslim Call to Prayer
It’s Better to Forgive
Imam Ridha (A.S.), Source of Knowledge and Virtue
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *