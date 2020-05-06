Date :Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 | Time : 10:54 |ID: 144176 | Print

Pope Francis appoints new Vatican representative to Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis appointed Monsignor Mitja Leskovar as new Vatican representative to Iraq on Friday.

Msgr. Leskovar currently serves as a councillor at the Vatican Embassy in India. He succeeds Archbishop Alberto Ortega Martín, who was appointed last year as the Vatican representative to Chile.

At the same time, Pope Francis conferred upon Msgr. Leskovar the titular See of Beneventum, elevating him to the dignity of archbishop.

Msgr. Leskovar worked in the Pontifical Representation in Bangladesh, in the Section for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State, and in the Pontifical Representations in Germany and India.

He holds a degree in canon law, and speaks Italian, English, German, Croatian, French, and Spanish, Vatican News reported.

