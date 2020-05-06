Most successful Iranian campaign abroad to lift sanctions has reached 120,000 signatures

SHAFAQNA- The most successful online campaign of Iranians abroad to lift sanctions against Iran, reached 120,000 signatures.

The online call for the “urgent lifting of medical sanctions against Iran” that began with the outbreak of the Coronavirus in this country, with the proper support of Iranians abroad was soon succeeded to reach the important boundaries of one hundred and twenty thousand signatures and make one of the most successful online calls abroad to support the oppressed people of Iran.

This petition tried to increase the pressure of public opinions on international institutions, and make these organizations and institutions to put real pressure on the United States and Europe to lift or reduce sanctions and achieve useful results in supporting the Iranian people.

Following this petition, other calls also were made in support of the lifting of sanctions on Iran by NGOs and other international organizations, and representatives of many parliaments supported the lifting of sanctions against Iran.

In other developments, it has been announced that the Swiss-based banking channel has been activated, and the UN Secretary-General for Human Rights has formally called for a review of sanctions against Iran, as they directly affect the health of people exposed to or affected by Corona.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.