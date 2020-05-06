https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/1447D845-13FD-4CB5-AA2E-EA0CB964D8E4.jpeg 630 1125 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-06 12:00:362020-05-06 12:00:36Video: Dua Day 12 of Ramadan
Video: Dua Day 12 of Ramadan
SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 12 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.
بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم
اللهمّ زَیّنّی فیهِ بالسّتْرِ والعَفافِ واسْتُرنی فیهِ بِلباسِ القُنوعِ والکَفافِ واحْمِلنی فیهِ على العَدْلِ والإنْصافِ وامِنّی فیهِ من کلِّ ما أخافُ بِعِصْمَتِکَ یا عِصْمَهَ الخائِفین.
