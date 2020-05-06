Date :Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 | Time : 12:00 |ID: 144186 | Print

Video: Dua Day 12 of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 12 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم

اللهمّ زَیّنّی فیهِ بالسّتْرِ والعَفافِ واسْتُرنی فیهِ بِلباسِ القُنوعِ والکَفافِ واحْمِلنی فیهِ على العَدْلِ والإنْصافِ وامِنّی فیهِ من کلِّ ما أخافُ بِعِصْمَتِکَ یا عِصْمَهَ الخائِفین.

 

