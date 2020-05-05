Date :Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 | Time : 00:00 |ID: 144191 | Print

Greece: Hundreds of refugees evacuated from Lesbos camp+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: On Monday, the ferry ‘Nissos Samos’ with 249 refugees onboard arrived at Piraeus, the chief seaport of Athens, as part of Greece’s plan to evacuate overcrowded facilities during the Coronavirus pandemic.

