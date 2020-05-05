https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/JsxXKQDotQ8z3MAS.jpg 1080 1920 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-06 00:00:232020-05-06 00:00:23Greece: Hundreds of refugees evacuated from Lesbos camp+ Video
Greece: Hundreds of refugees evacuated from Lesbos camp+ Video
SHAFAQNA- Press TV: On Monday, the ferry ‘Nissos Samos’ with 249 refugees onboard arrived at Piraeus, the chief seaport of Athens, as part of Greece’s plan to evacuate overcrowded facilities during the Coronavirus pandemic.
