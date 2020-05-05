South Korea to reopen the mosques Wednesday

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: Since the South Korea reported no locally transmitted case of the Coronavirus for the third day in a row, Muslims in the country decided to reopen mosques as of Wednesday, .

With boost in confidence about overcoming the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Muslims in South Korea on Monday announced to open mosques for worshippers.

In a statement, Seoul-based Korea Muslim Federation said that mosques will be opened for congregational Friday prayers and special late-night prayers (Tarawaeeh) during the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The federation, however, asked the Muslims of the country to follow government measures against the COVID-19 and maintaining a one-meter distance during prayers.

“All Muslims should follow all conditions which may prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the statement added, Anadolu Agency reported.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, the government had asked religious communities to reduce gatherings to help stem the spread of the deadly infection.

The federation has asked the Muslims to use hand sanitizer, wear face masks, and register themselves before entering the mosque for records.

The government has also decided to gradually begin opening schools from next week.

Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the country’s total number of confirmed cases rose to 10,801 after eight more imported cases of the deadly infection were reported on Monday.

Two more patients died due to the virus, raising the toll to 252.

Some 9,217 coronavirus patients have recovered making up 85% of the total number of infected persons in the country. South Korea has conducted 633,921 tests since Jan 3.