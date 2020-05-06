How to avoid inwardly blindness and misguidance?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: Beware, indeed this Quran is an advisor that does not deceive, and is a guide which does not misguide, and is a speaker that never lies. A person does not become a companion of the Quran unless (the Quran) adds or deducts from him/her. The Quran adds to his/her guidance, and deducts from his/her inwardly blindness and misguidance [1].

[1] Nahul Balaghah, Sermon 176.