How to avoid inwardly blindness and misguidance?
SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: Beware, indeed this Quran is an advisor that does not deceive, and is a guide which does not misguide, and is a speaker that never lies. A person does not become a companion of the Quran unless (the Quran) adds or deducts from him/her. The Quran adds to his/her guidance, and deducts from his/her inwardly blindness and misguidance [1].
[1] Nahul Balaghah, Sermon 176.
