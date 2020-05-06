https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-05-06 10:33:052020-05-06 10:33:05What is the ruling on preparing food for those who do not fast in Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
What is the ruling on preparing food for those who do not fast in Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about preparing food for those who do not fast in Ramadhan.
Question: A person who is a kitchen assistant in a factory; what is the duty of such a person in preparing food for those who do not fast (whether intentional or due to religious excuse)?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Generally, if those people are excused from fasting according to the religion, there is no problem. But if they are not excused; must prohibit them from doing wrong in a good manner, and avoid preparing food. And if after prohibiting them from doing wrong, you have to do it, you are not responsible in this regard.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
