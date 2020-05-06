What is the ruling on preparing food for those who do not fast in Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about preparing food for those who do not fast in Ramadhan.

Question: A person who is a kitchen assistant in a factory; what is the duty of such a person in preparing food for those who do not fast (whether intentional or due to religious excuse)?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Generally, if those people are excused from fasting according to the religion, there is no problem. But if they are not excused; must prohibit them from doing wrong in a good manner, and avoid preparing food. And if after prohibiting them from doing wrong, you have to do it, you are not responsible in this regard.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA