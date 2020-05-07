Fire inside a commercial complex in Karbala; 2 people died +Video

Date :Thursday, May 7th, 2020 | Time : 10:52 |ID: 144305 | Print

Fire inside a commercial complex in Karbala; 2 people died

SHAFAQNA- A commercial complex in the center of the holy city of Karbala terribly fired last evening (Wednesday).

A fire happened at a commercial complex in central Karbala, killing at least two people.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

 

