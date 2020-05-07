Date :Thursday, May 7th, 2020 | Time : 09:58 |ID: 144321 | Print

US: Virginia Islamic Center distributes free meals in Ramadan

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:  The Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church, Virginia, distributes free meals to needy during the holy Month of Ramadan. Every year the center hands out free packages inside the center but this year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the packages are distributed outside. In its Ramadan Iftar Fund, the center has so far raised nearly $100,000 for feeding those in need during the holy month. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar in which Muslim all around the world fast from dawn to sunset. It is a period of prayer, fasting, charity giving and self–accountability.

 

 

 

You might also like
Muslims cite discrimination in US schools - REPORT
IRAQ IS READY FOR ANY DANGER OF US WITHDRAWAL FROM SYRIA
'It could get a lot worse for Muslims in America'
Shafaqna speaks to Press TV on Iran Nuclear Deal
BIDDING FAREWELL TO HOLY RAMADHAN
The challenges of being Muslim in America today - OPED
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *