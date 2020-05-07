US: Virginia Islamic Center distributes free meals in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church, Virginia, distributes free meals to needy during the holy Month of Ramadan. Every year the center hands out free packages inside the center but this year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the packages are distributed outside. In its Ramadan Iftar Fund, the center has so far raised nearly $100,000 for feeding those in need during the holy month. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar in which Muslim all around the world fast from dawn to sunset. It is a period of prayer, fasting, charity giving and self–accountability.