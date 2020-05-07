Date :Thursday, May 7th, 2020 | Time : 10:37 |ID: 144337 | Print

How deeds are assessed on the Day of Judgment?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: On the Day of Judgment, an announcer will call loudly that: Beware; today everyone is a captive of the seeds which he/she had sown and all the actions that he/she has done (in the world), except deeds which are compatible with the Quran. Therefore, be of those who act upon the Quran, and follow the Quran [1].

[1] Nahul Balaghah, Sermon 176.

