How deeds are assessed on the Day of Judgment?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: On the Day of Judgment, an announcer will call loudly that: Beware; today everyone is a captive of the seeds which he/she had sown and all the actions that he/she has done (in the world), except deeds which are compatible with the Quran. Therefore, be of those who act upon the Quran, and follow the Quran [1].

[1] Nahul Balaghah, Sermon 176.