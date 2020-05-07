What is the ruling on waking up after Fajr Salaat without fasting intention? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Ayat-Safi.jpg 130 218 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-05-07 10:41:282020-05-07 10:41:28What is the ruling on waking up after Fajr Salaat without fasting intention? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about waking up after Fajr Salaat without fasting intention.
Question: If a person intends to fast, but does not wake up to eat Sahari/Suhoor, and only wakes up for (Fajr) Salaat. Is the fasting of such person correct?
The Grand Ayatollah Safi: As long as intends to fast will suffice, and eating Sahari is not necessary.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
