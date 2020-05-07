Date :Thursday, May 7th, 2020 | Time : 10:41 |ID: 144342 | Print

What is the ruling on waking up after Fajr Salaat without fasting intention? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about waking up after Fajr Salaat without fasting intention.

Question: If a person intends to fast, but does not wake up to eat Sahari/Suhoor, and only wakes up for (Fajr) Salaat. Is the fasting of such person correct?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: As long as intends to fast will suffice, and eating Sahari is not necessary.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

