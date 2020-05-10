Germany: 100 million euros for online school development

SHAFAQNA- The Corona virus has been shutting down German schools, universities and many research centers for weeks.

Although the federal government has decided to gradually remove social restrictions, but the task of the educational and research centers has not been determined yet. Meanwhile, German Federal Ministry of Education and Research officials claim that they are having busy days.

According to the website of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, in recent months, ministry officials have been digitizing schools, launching educational and research projects, and investing in health research. They are trying to keep students and researchers active during the days when Coronavirus has paralyzed the world.

100 million euros for online school development

At a time when the Corona Crisis has kept students around the world at home, the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research has decided to bring students back to the classroom by developing digital schools and creating online education platforms. For this purpose, the ministry has allocated a budget of around 100 million euros for the development of Internet infrastructure in various states. if the digital infrastructure is in place at a school, class sets can also be purchased with mobile devices such as tablets.

Student support

Federal Education Ministry provides interim aid for students in financial distress due to the pandemic. Every year, the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research grants scholarships to students who cannot afford to attend training course. According to the ministry’s website, in the current situation, the scholarships for students who attend online courses or their training courses related to working in hospitals or laboratories will not be cut off.

Supporting coronavirus research

The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research is also working to raise more funding for health research. According to the website of the German Ministry of Education and Research, the budget planning committee in Bundestag has allocated nearly 145 million euros to research on Corona. At present, the Germans want to facilitate the production of the anti-coronavirus vaccine by allocating funds to research. The federal government has also allocated 150 million euros for networking among research institutes.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.