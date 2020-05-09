German Muslims hold online prayers in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- German Muslims began the holy month of Ramadan while congregational prayers at mosques has been banned ahead of Ramadan this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

This is the first time that Muslims cannot pray in mosques during Ramadan.

In this context, the officials of the Islamic Associations and Organizations have set up internet platforms to pray for their members and tried to make it possible for their members to gather virtually.

Ramadan in this year is different from other years. Due to the closure of mosques, social gatherings in mosques and reading Quran have been transferred to the internet. In this regard, every day, a video of the recitation of the Holy Quran is recorded in the mosques, and all the videos are posted on the YouTube channel. Prayers and sermons also broadcast online.

In addition, mosques have shown how credible they are during the Corona Crisis. Young people who are members of mosques have volunteered to help the elderly and the sick. Members of mosques have been involved in the production of thousands of masks throughout Germany. They have also distributed food packages to those in need.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.