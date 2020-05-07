Iraqi parliament gave a vote of confidence to PM al-Kazemi’s cabinet

SHAFAQNA- While approving the program of the government of the Prime Minister of Iraq, the Iraqi parliament gave a vote of confidence to most of its proposed ministers, after which they attested.

According to Shafaqna, the Iraqi House of Representatives this morning (Thursday) convened an extraordinary special session to vote on the program of the government and the proposed cabinet of the Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, chaired by Mohammed al-Halbousi and attended by 266 delegates from total 329 parliamentary seats and initially approved a new government program.

Al-Kazemi in his first speech after receiving a vote of confidence from the parliament, said: “The parliament gave a vote of confidence to my government and I, together with the ministry team, will work hard to gain the trust and support of our people. I appreciate all those who supported us, and I hope that all political groups to be together in facing hard challenges”.

The Iraqi president and former prime minister congratulated the new prime minister, Mustafa al-Kazemi, on his vote of confidence in the new government.

“We congratulate Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi on his vote of confidence. Thus, we have passed a difficult step in the history of our country, ” Iraqi President Barham Salih wrote on his Twitter account, according to the Shafaqna translation service, quoting from Baghdad Today.

He added, “In order to dealing with health, security and economic challenges, in addition to reforming and holding transparent elections, the formation of a government should be completed as soon as possible”.

“To support the government in carrying out its important mission, it is our duty to stand by each other,” he continued.

Meanwhile, former Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi sent a congratulatory message to al-Kazemi after giving the Iraqi parliament a vote of confidence to him.

“We congratulate you on the vote of confidence of the people’s representatives and the formation of a new Iraqi government and I wish you success and I ask everyone to support the new government and provide all the means of support and assistance so that this country can overcome the difficult and complicated conditions. May God increase your success and luck,” Abdul Mahdi said in the message.

Meanwhile, the Al-Nasr Coalition, led by Haidar al-Ebadi, issued a statement urging the new Iraqi government to pursue an efficient, decisive and impartial national policy and to implement its plans openly, soundly and completely.

Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, called on the new government to abide by its commitments in its government programs and to prepare for early elections that are transparent and sound.

According to the Shafaqna translation service, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim said in a statement that we congratulate the government of Mustafa al-Kazemi on winning the vote of confidence in parliament and wish him success and victory in his difficult mission.

He added: “We urge the new government to adhere to the commitments it made in its government programs and to prepare for early transparent and sound elections, as recommended by the Supreme Religious Authority, and to understand the grief and suffering of citizens, especially those participating in the peaceful demonstrations and fulfill their legitimate demands and find quick solutions to the economic crisis and the fight against corona and strengthen the principles of establishing balanced relations at the domestic, regional and international levels”.