Iran’s Zarif congratulates Iraqi premier on forming new Gov’t

SHAFAQNA-IRNA:Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has congratulated the Iraqi prime minister  on the formation of a new government.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister @MAKadhimi, his Cabinet, the Parliament and most importantly the people of Iraq for success in forming  a new Government,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

“Iran always stands with the Iraqi people and their choice of administration,” he added.

Iraqi Parliament on Wednesday evening, gave vote of confidence to al-Kazemi and 15 members of his cabinet ministers from 19 proposed personalities for the ministerial posts. Some 233 out of 329 lawmakers were present in the meeting of the Iraqi parliament. Four candidates for the ministerial post failed to get vote of confidence.

After the vote of confidence, al-Kazemi officially became prime minister of Iraq.

Iraq and Iran enjoy good neighborly relations having near 1,600 km of joint border areas.

 

 

 

