UK: racist attacks increase due to Coronavirus pandemic
SHAFAQNA-Press TV: Police have recorded a rise in racist attacks against Chinese and East Asians in London, Manchester, Birmingham and elsewhere.
Police Data shows it has almost tripled here in the UK. They are victims of a new brand of racism sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic that originated in China.
