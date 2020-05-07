Date :Thursday, May 7th, 2020 | Time : 22:30 |ID: 144432 | Print

UK: racist attacks increase due to Coronavirus pandemic

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Press TV: Police have recorded a rise in racist attacks against Chinese and East Asians in London, Manchester, Birmingham and elsewhere.

Police Data shows it has almost tripled here in the UK. They are victims of a new brand of racism sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic that originated in China.

You might also like
Al-Khoei Foundation Iftar party was held by the presence of representatives from various religions +Photos
Egyptian politician hails Iranian diplomacy: “Release of Iran’s supertanker shows US-Israel defeat”
Muslim Council of Britain condemns London terrorist attack
Manama continues to enforce Friday Prayers ban In Diraz
Racist attacks on Muslim mother for coming to Christmas festival wearing Hijab
Capitalism during the time of Coronavirus
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *