North Africa: Some people don’t even have dates for breaking their fast

SHAFAQNA –North Africans say they are missing the taste of Ramadan, as coronavirus restrictions deprive them of traditional mealtime gatherings, evening outings and beloved sweets during the Muslim holy month.

“It’s not the usual Ramadan,” said one woman shopping in Ariana, near the capital Tunis, looking desperately for the cakes and sweets that normally fill the stalls during the fasting month.

This year, social distancing measures have largely put a stop to the usual Ramadan traditions.

With mosques closed in Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco and Egypt as well as a prohibition on large gatherings, Muslims in North Africa will have to conduct prayers indoors, Iol told.

As authorities encourage physical distancing during a time of deep reflection, prayer and community, this could also be a very lonely time for many Muslims in North Africa.

The old cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Tunis, normally crowded after iftar, are like ghost towns.

“Even the meals that bring all the family together around the same table are impossible — I’m afraid for my parents, who are elderly and sick,” said Maissa, a 46-year-old teacher from Algiers, Arabnews reported.

Authorities in Algeria have even prohibited community restaurants and soup kitchens where volunteers serve meals to the poor during the holy month.

“The coronavirus has taken all the flavour out of the holy month this year,” said the mother-of-four.

In Morocco, dates — a Ramadan staple — and sweets are still available at the markets or in supermarkets.

“But I can’t travel to have iftar at my parents’ place” due to the night-time curfew, lamented one 35-year-old teacher who lives alone in Marrakesh.

“No cafes, no people in the mosques… it’s unprecedented,” he said.

In Algeria, after businesses were allowed to reopen at the start of Ramadan in April, crowding led authorities to reimpose closures in some areas.

Fekhreddine Zerrouki said his charity organization had planned to serve more than 1,500 meals a day, but was doing deliveries instead.

Samir, a volunteer with the Algerian Red Crescent, said the number of people benefiting from such Ramadan charity initiatives was “very low compared to the number of people in need.”

“We are missing the taste of Ramadan because of the lack of zlabia or the lost evenings, but some people don’t even have dates for breaking their fast,” he said.

Morocco has extended its national state of emergency by a further 30 days to May 20 to stall the spread of Covid-19.

In Egypt, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly relaxed regulations slightly for Ramadaan, shortening the night-time curfew to 9pm until 6am and allowing shops to remain open until 5pm daily, reported Egypt Today.