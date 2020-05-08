Why is it Haram for passengers to fast according to Shia Islam? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makrem Shirazi answered a question about fasting for passengers.

Question: Why is it Haram to fast whilst traveling according to Shia Islam?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem (brief answer): The permission to Iftar whilst traveling is unanimous and the difference is in being obligatory or optional. Imamiyyah Faqihs and also Dhaheriyeh and a group of Sahabahs, consider Iftar obligatory whilst traveling and the fasting of the passenger is Haram. And Faqihs of the four denominations consider it as optional.

But Ayah 14 of Surah Al-Baqarah introduces two times for fasting, a time for all people and other time for the ill and the passenger; and narrations from the Prophet (PBUH) consider fasting whilst traveling as sin, for example a narration from Ibn Majeh mentioned in Sonan where considers the fasting person whilst traveling as the one who breaks fast in attendance; they all indicate to it (fasting whilst traveling) as being Haram.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA