Video: Dua Day 14 of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 13 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.

بسم‌الله الرحمن الرحیم
«اللهمّ لاتؤاخِذْنی فیهِ بالعَثراتِ واقِلْنی فیهِ من الخَطایا والهَفَواتِ ولاتَجْعَلْنی فیه غَرَضاً للبلایا والآفاتِ بِعِزّتِکَ یا عزّ المسْلمین»


Video: Dua Day 13 of Ramadan

Video: Dua Day 12 of Ramadan

Video: Dua Day 11 of Ramadan

 

