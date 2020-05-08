https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/2AEBCD6B-0233-4790-99D1-412679C1D739.jpeg 625 1125 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-08 12:29:192020-05-08 12:29:19Video: Dua Day 14 of Ramadan
بسمالله الرحمن الرحیم
Video: Dua Day 14 of Ramadan
SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 13 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.
بسمالله الرحمن الرحیم
«اللهمّ لاتؤاخِذْنی فیهِ بالعَثراتِ واقِلْنی فیهِ من الخَطایا والهَفَواتِ ولاتَجْعَلْنی فیه غَرَضاً للبلایا والآفاتِ بِعِزّتِکَ یا عزّ المسْلمین»
