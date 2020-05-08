What is the most important deed in the holy Month of Ramadhan?

SHAFAQNA – The holy Month of Ramadhan has many blessings, and we cannot thank God enough for just one of them, but we must try to find an appropriate condition in this month and keep it to the next Ramadhan. The most important point is that we must try to do self-reform [1]. We need to reform ourselves; we need self-reformation, until the last day of our lives. Even the great prophets needed that, but they realized it and acted upon it. But we have not realized it, and have not carried out our duties. I hope, God Willing, the Month of Ramadhan will be full of blessings for all, and the best of the blessings is that we allow ourselves to act upon our Divine Duties [2].

[1] Sahiheye Imam, Vol. 20, Page 53.

[2] As Above, Vol. 18, Page 40.