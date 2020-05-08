Date :Friday, May 8th, 2020 | Time : 23:48 |ID: 144510 | Print

11 Syrian soldiers, allied fighters in eastern Syria killed by Daesh: Monitor

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: A monitoring group said that members of the Daesh terrorist group have killed 11 Syrian government soldiers and their allied fighters.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday that the government and pro-government forces were killed when their vehicle came under attack by Daesh terrorists between al-Sokhna and al-Shula towns in an area straddling the central province of Homs and eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr.

The UK-based monitor did not give further details about the attack, but warned that the causality toll could rise.

About a month ago, a similar Daesh attack claimed the lives of at least 27 Syrian government forces and their allied fighters in the same area.

Observers say that border closures and mobilization of security resources due to the COVID-19 global pandemic could give rise to attacks by Daesh, which has already lost all of its urban strongholds in Syria and neighboring Iraq after receiving crushing defeats from government forces in both countries.

However, every so often, remnants of the terror group, hunkered down in desert hideouts, launch hit-and-run attacks against government forces and their allied fighters as well as on civilians in both courtiers.

You might also like
Israel,the United Nations, Palestinian prisoners Administrative detention for 76 Palestinians in Aug by Israel
Monstrous and barbaric policies say rights groups over KSA's political crackdown
Bahrain sentences three activists to death, slaps life terms on four
Amnesty International reports on “Saudi Arabia’s year of shame”
Saudi troops deployed to Yemen's Aden for first time
White House Urged to Increase Transparency of Targeted Killing Program
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *