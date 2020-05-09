Coronavirus cases increase in Gaza +Video

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: The Palestinian ministry of health has raised the alarm over the Coronavirus pandemic in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the ministry of health announced that three more people have been infected with the deadly coronavirus. The new cases were discovered at a quarantine center.

Gaza has the lowest number of infections in Palestine due to strict measures by the authorities in the tiny enclave.

The Palestinian NGOs network, which represents over 140 Palestinian civil society organizations, has warned of dire humanitarian situation in the impoverished seaside sliver.

Gaza’s hospitals and clinics are already struggling to provide health services due to lack of medical equipment.

Hundreds of medical devices including ventilators are currently out of order due to lack of spare parts.

Hundreds of Gazan patients have already lost their lives in recent years due to the Israeli regime’s inhumane practices.

Experts say if a major outbreak of coronavirus hits Gaza it would be a nightmare and a major catastrophe. The blockaded enclave already suffers from critical shortages of drugs and hospital supplies.