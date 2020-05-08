Reopening of Imam Reza (AS) mausoleum in phases

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: An official said that the holy mausoleum of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad, northeast Iran, will be opened to pilgrims in phases.

Seyed Mohammad Hossein Bahraini, president of Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, said the reopening of the mausoleum will be conditional on pilgrims observing health protocols and social distancing measures.

He said visiting the holy shrine via cyberspace is recommended for the time being.

Once the decision is made to reopen the mausoleum, residents of Mashhad will be allowed to visit it in the first phase and then all devotees of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) will be able to enter the mausoleum in the second phase, he went on to say.

Iran closed mosques and religious sites in March to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has infected over 3.7 million people around the world and killed more than 258,000.

In Iran, more than 80,000 coronavirus positive cases have recovered from the infectious disease, the Health Ministry spokesman said Tuesday.

Kianoosh Jahanpoor put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 6,340.

The total number of those infected with the disease in the country as of Tuesday was 99,970.