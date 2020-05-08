Citizens of 38 countries participated in online philosophy lessons of Johannesburg Islamic Center

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: For the online Islamic philosophy lessons offered by the Islamic Center of Johannesburg, South Africa, more than 2,000 people from 38 countries have signed up.

The online lessons are held every night during the holy month of Ramadan, according to the center.

Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Abdollah Hosseini, the center’s director, is the lecturer and answers questions raised by those taking the online lessons.

They are presented in the form of 45-minitue lectures in English.

They started on the first day of Ramadan and will continue until the end of the holy month, Hojat-ol-Islam Hosseini has told IQNA.

According to the cleric, proving the existence of God, Divine justice, God’s will versus man’s will, criteria of true religion, problem of evil, miracles, end of time, and life in the Hereafter are among the topics discussed in the lectures.

Islamic Philosophy is a discipline concerned with the general problems of being, knowledge, soul, God, and religion.