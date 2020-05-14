US: Muslims in Ramadan find ways to share food and community

SHAFAQNA- Across the world in Ramadan, Muslims are finding ways to share food and community as best they can.

Muslims tend to give their “zakat” – obligatory annual charitable payments – during Ramadan. In the U.S., this has traditionally meant fundraising “iftars” – the evening meal to break daily Ramadan fasts – or congregational fundraising at community prayers or volunteering, The Conversation told.

Saadia Shariff, a middle school teacher, lives in the Chicago neighborhood with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. But she and her siblings have established a workaround: “It consists of me dropping food off at their homes without contact,” she says. “I leave the food in my trunk and someone will come out and grab it and put food they made in return.”

On the other side of the city, Sakina Syeda, a high school English teacher who has also trained at an Islamic traditional seminary, conducts online classes for Muslim women across the country. Some of her lessons are on the Quran, others on the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, and some are specific to Ramadan. On Zoom, she teaches proper behavior for the fast—not only to withhold from eating, drinking from sunrise to sunset but also to avoid lying, swearing, and other forms of malice , National Geographic reported.

Giving to the poor is important during Ramadan, and all the more so at a time when millions of people have lost their jobs and access to food. Using social media to gather donations, Syeda put together 650 packages containing lentils, butter, sugar, rice, and flour for the poor in Pakistan. Islam teaches that one person’s food can be shared by two, she says. “What we have is not the same for people in third-world countries. Therefore we must give.”

According to a 2018 survey of Muslim philanthropic practices by the Institute of Social Policy and Understanding, U.S. Muslims make efforts to alleviate poverty in America a high priority when giving to Muslim charities. In fact, the poll found it was the second-most important focus of philanthropy after supporting their places of worship. Education and international relief rounded out their top four priorities.

When it comes to giving to non-Muslim charities, Muslims likewise spent more on groups that deal with poverty within the United States than other countries.

Civil rights organizations ranked below foreign and domestic anti-poverty efforts even as Muslims face a rising tide of Islamophobia. At a time when many Muslims in the U.S. are feeling marginalized or at risk of hostility, they are still prioritizing the needs of others.