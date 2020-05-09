Date :Saturday, May 9th, 2020 | Time : 10:38 |ID: 144590 | Print

Can other clothing be used as alternatives to black Chador? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered questions about wearing Chador.

Question: Is it Makrooh for women to wear black Chador? Can other clothing be substituted for it?

The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani: The black Chador is not Makrooh for women; rather it is commendable. But there is no problem with the new clothing if they do not provoke youths. The main aim is that the woman is covered by any means.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

