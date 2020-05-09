Photos: Commemorating auspicious birth of Imam Hasan (A.S) at Alavi Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- The Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) is decorated commemorating the auspicious birth of the master of youth of Paradise Imam al-Hasan al-Mujtaba.

The staffs working in the Embroidery Division at the Holy Shrine have completed their work by decorating the parts of the holy shrine with green panels embroidered with the titles of the master of the youth of Paradise Imam al-Hasan Al-Mujtaba, peace be upon him, in preparation for the auspicious ceremony of his birth.

The grandson of the Messenger of Allah (A.S) was born on the fifteenth of the blessed month of Ramadan, in 3 AH.